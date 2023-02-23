3 hours ago - Food and Drink
South Beach Wine & Food Festival kicks off
The South Beach Wine & Food Festival has become an annual tradition on these shores.
What's happening: This year's edition kicks off today and runs through the weekend.
If you go: The lineup is way too packed to fully do justice to here, but to whet your appetite, here are a few highlighted events that still had tickets available at press time. Check the full schedule here.
- Burger Bash – Emeril Lagasse emcees this throwdown tonight while celebrity judges including Robert Irvine, Nicole Gates, Jawan Strader and Dave Portnoy pick the winner. Tickets are $325.
- FoodieCon takes place Saturday at Loews hotel with more social media influencers than you can shake a corncob at, plus various interactive, Instagrammable goings-on. General admission is $95.
- Sunday, Mashama Bailey, who has won the James Beard award for Outstanding Chef and been called the "the most important chef in America" by Financial Times, hosts a jazz brunch at Loews hotel. $195.
- Graze all Sunday on samples under the tents at the Goya Foods Grand Tasting Village. General admission tickets cost $265.
