South Beach Wine & Food Festival kicks off

Deirdra Funcheon
A Black woman with glasses and red lipstick smiles as she stands behind a podium speaking

Mashama Bailey is known for her Savannah restaurant, The Grey, will be at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival. Photo: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for James Beard Foundation

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival has become an annual tradition on these shores.

What's happening: This year's edition kicks off today and runs through the weekend.

If you go: The lineup is way too packed to fully do justice to here, but to whet your appetite, here are a few highlighted events that still had tickets available at press time. Check the full schedule here.

  • Burger Bash – Emeril Lagasse emcees this throwdown tonight while celebrity judges including Robert Irvine, Nicole Gates, Jawan Strader and Dave Portnoy pick the winner. Tickets are $325.
  • FoodieCon takes place Saturday at Loews hotel with more social media influencers than you can shake a corncob at, plus various interactive, Instagrammable goings-on. General admission is $95.
  • Sunday, Mashama Bailey, who has won the James Beard award for Outstanding Chef and been called the "the most important chef in America" by Financial Times, hosts a jazz brunch at Loews hotel. $195.
  • Graze all Sunday on samples under the tents at the Goya Foods Grand Tasting Village. General admission tickets cost $265.
