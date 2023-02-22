FIU professor works to protect pangolins from trafficking

A research professor from Florida International University is at the forefront of saving one of the world's most unique animals: the pangolin.

Why it matters: Pangolins — scaly mammals that live in or near forests in Africa and Asia — are the most trafficked animals in the world, and all eight species are endangered or threatened.

State of play: Authorities estimate at least 1 million pangolins have been taken from the wild, but little is known about the trafficking supply chains.

Pangolins' scales are "traded from Gabon, Cameroon, and Congo, oftentimes through Nigeria or other ports, out to Asia," conservation ecologist Matthew H. Shirley said.

What they're saying: In Africa, pangolin are "highly prized as bushmeat," Shirley told Axios over a call from Zimbabwe. "Everybody says they're better than bacon."

It's common to see street vendors on roadsides hawking dead pangolin dangling off a stick, he said.

Pangolin are also used in traditional medicines in Africa and Asia.

Zoom in: Shirley is leading Operation Pangolin, a six-year initiative funded by the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation to learn more about pangolin populations and how they're hunted and sold to trafficking networks.

Once the traffickers' supply chain is better understood, conservationists will work with law enforcement, policymakers and hunters on sustainability.

Go deeper: Lessons learned from Operation Pangolin can be applied to protect other species from elephants to great apes, and to halt trade in shark fins, elephant ivory and rhino horn.

Here in Florida, "the southeastern U.S. has been for a very long time one of the hotspots of the freshwater turtle trade," Shirley said.

Of note: Shirley, who is from Sarasota, said anyone interested in a career like his in wildlife conservation can get started right here in Miami.