Fight food waste in Miami at discount rates with Too Good to Go
What happens to restaurants' leftover food at the end of the day?
- You can now buy it at a discount with a smartphone app that launched in Miami last week.
What's happening: Too Good To Go, founded in Denmark and operating in several U.S. cities, has partnered with 65 food vendors in Miami to sell unsold food to users at a third of the price.
- Participating vendors include El Bagel, Panther Coffee, Cindy Lou's Cookies and Sullivan Street Bakery.
Why it matters: The app connects budget-minded consumers with sustainability-minded businesses to provide affordable meals while reducing food waste.
- Nearly 40% of all food in America is wasted, according to Feeding America.
- In Miami, food prices were up 8.8% last December, compared with 2021.
How it works: When you download the app, you can purchase a "surprise bag" of surplus food from whatever restaurant you choose.
- You don't know what you'll get, but the restaurant will usually give you an idea of what kind of food it is, like baked goods. A recent search in Miami Beach found all bags cost between $4 and $7.
- The vendor will also give you a pick-up window, usually in the evening. You pay via the app, not at the store.
What they're saying: The "app invites consumers to be a proactive part of the solution to end food waste, eat great food for a great price while supporting local businesses," Chris MacAulay, the company's U.S. managing director, told Axios in a statement.
