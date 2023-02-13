Enjoy Miami favorites like El Bagel and Panther Coffee at a discounted price. Photo: Courtesy of Too Good To Go

What happens to restaurants' leftover food at the end of the day?

You can now buy it at a discount with a smartphone app that launched in Miami last week.

What's happening: Too Good To Go, founded in Denmark and operating in several U.S. cities, has partnered with 65 food vendors in Miami to sell unsold food to users at a third of the price.

Why it matters: The app connects budget-minded consumers with sustainability-minded businesses to provide affordable meals while reducing food waste.

Nearly 40% of all food in America is wasted, according to Feeding America.

In Miami, food prices were up 8.8% last December, compared with 2021.

How it works: When you download the app, you can purchase a "surprise bag" of surplus food from whatever restaurant you choose.

You don't know what you'll get, but the restaurant will usually give you an idea of what kind of food it is, like baked goods. A recent search in Miami Beach found all bags cost between $4 and $7.

The vendor will also give you a pick-up window, usually in the evening. You pay via the app, not at the store.

What they're saying: The "app invites consumers to be a proactive part of the solution to end food waste, eat great food for a great price while supporting local businesses," Chris MacAulay, the company's U.S. managing director, told Axios in a statement.