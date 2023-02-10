10 Super Bowl watch parties in Miami-Dade

Super Bowl LVII is being played Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, but we can have fun right here. Here's where to watch in Miami-Dade:

For free ninety-nine, head to The Perez Art Museum Miami for a free watch party featuring a 60-foot TV on a barge floating in the bay.

If you want to splurge, Grails is hosting a block party in Wynwood with an open bar and unlimited gourmet buffet. $125 per person; more for private tables.

E11even is having a watch party with a 30-foot screen and a performance by CeeLo Green. Tickets: $75+.

IYKYK: Mike's is pretty much the only neighborhood bar that hasn't been converted to something "chic," overpriced or "curated." Ride to the ninth floor of the unassuming Venetia condo building and be rewarded with friendly staff, an old-school vibe, and 20 TVs showing the game.

For something more scene-y, head to The Wharf Miami, where they'll have giant screens and five beer deals for $35.

Shoma Bazaar is putting up a giant outdoor TV screen and offering a $50 special that gets you five beers of choice and $25 toward food at the stalls. Tailgating starts at 3pm.

Coconut Grove hideaway The Taurus has brunch at noon, then "drinking den" specials from 5pm until the end of the game.

Whiskey Joe's, on the Rickenbacker Causeway in Key Biscayne, has a "Floribbean" menu, flat screens, cold beer and killer views.

The ol' reliable Sports Grill, with locations from Kendall to Pembroke Pines, will be selling buckets of five Kona beers for $20.

Or go to Shuckers, before it's converted.