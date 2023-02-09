Drum circle draws complaints in Miami Beach's South Pointe Park

Luxury condos tower over the beachfront park. Photo: Visions of America/Joseph Sohm/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images.

In Miami Beach's South of Fifth neighborhood, conflict is brewing between residents of luxury condominiums and people who've been gathering at South Pointe Park on Sunday afternoons.

What's happening: Over the past few months, crowds have been informally gathering on Sundays, watching the sun set and cruise ships head out to sea. Some people picnic, do yoga and play drums.

Yes, but: At least 10 nearby residents have complained that drumming and noise is interfering with their quality of life, Miami Beach Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez said during a commission meeting earlier this month, The New Tropic reports.

"It's getting larger and larger each week," she said of the gatherings. "We need to move it out of South Pointe Park because the sound is traveling directly upward."

Why it matters: The free gatherings happen on public property in an increasingly expensive and exclusive area of South Beach.

What's next: The city is exploring an ordinance that could halt drumming and/or move gatherings to SoundScape Park at Washington Avenue and 17th Street.

In response, a petition has been started, asking commissioners to "Save the South Pointe Park Drum Circle."

What they're saying: "This a peaceful, safe, inclusive and uplifting weekly event," the petition states. "All instruments played are acoustic and the gatherings are typically over by 9pm — well in advance of any code violation."