50 mins ago - Food and Drink
GroundUp Music Fest, DJ Diesel and more fun in Miami this weekend
We've got a fun weekend ahead of us, Miami. Here are seven events to keep on your radar this weekend:
- Rooftop Cinema Club in South Beach is showing "Friday," the cinematic classic starring Ice Cube and Chris Tucker, tonight at 10:30pm. Tickets: $19.75+.
- It's NHL All-Star Weekend up in Sunrise, culminating with the big game Saturday afternoon.
- Snarky Puppy, Madison Cunningham, Nai Palm and Jeff Tweedy lead a packed lineup at the intimate GroundUp Music Festival in Miami Beach all weekend. Tickets: $80+.
- The Caribe Arts Fest is bringing live music from Harmonik, Locos Por Juana, Lance-O and more, plus food and kids' stuff to North Miami's Griffing Park on Saturday.
- A Hello Kitty Café Truck will roll up to Sawgrass Mills Saturday, selling cute Sanrio-brand goodies like lunchboxes, canvas totes and treats.
- DJ Diesel, aka Shaquille O'Neill, takes over the decks at E11even Saturday night.
- Wigwood, a queer fest featuring dozens of drag queens, like Tammie Brown and Lady Bunny, goes down Saturday and Sunday at Gramps and the new Arlo Hotel.
