GroundUp Music Fest, DJ Diesel and more fun in Miami this weekend

Deirdra Funcheon
Shaquille O'Neill sticks out his tongue and raises both hands in the air.

Shaq has moved from the basketball court to the DJ booth. Photo: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

We've got a fun weekend ahead of us, Miami. Here are seven events to keep on your radar this weekend:

  • It's NHL All-Star Weekend up in Sunrise, culminating with the big game Saturday afternoon.
  • Snarky Puppy, Madison Cunningham, Nai Palm and Jeff Tweedy lead a packed lineup at the intimate GroundUp Music Festival in Miami Beach all weekend. Tickets: $80+.
  • The Caribe Arts Fest is bringing live music from Harmonik, Locos Por Juana, Lance-O and more, plus food and kids' stuff to North Miami's Griffing Park on Saturday.
  • A Hello Kitty Café Truck will roll up to Sawgrass Mills Saturday, selling cute Sanrio-brand goodies like lunchboxes, canvas totes and treats.
  • DJ Diesel, aka Shaquille O'Neill, takes over the decks at E11even Saturday night.
  • Wigwood, a queer fest featuring dozens of drag queens, like Tammie Brown and Lady Bunny, goes down Saturday and Sunday at Gramps and the new Arlo Hotel.
