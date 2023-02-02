Tracing Tom Brady's retirement video to Surfside

Like sports fans everywhere, I was shocked to see Tom Brady's announcement on Wednesday that he's retiring "for good" from the NFL.

But it wasn't the retirement that surprised me; it was where he announced it. As soon as my wife Marta and I saw the beachside social media video Brady posted to his Instagram, we knew the backdrop looked familiar.

Turns out, it was about a mile away from our apartment, on a public beach in the tiny town of Surfside where I grew up.

Of note: Marta was first to realize it was south of 94th street. She might as well have a degree in Google Maps sleuthing.

So I drove down Collins Avenue, entered the beach at 94th street and tried to retrace Tom's steps.

I found a raised section of sand near the dunes in front of the Fendi Chateau Residences, where Brady appears to have filmed his emotional goodbye, and tried to recreate the moment.

After several minutes, I found the perfect angle, with my head framed by the Azure and Solimar condo buildings.

The bottom line: Miami is known for its vacation selfies, but Tom may have invented a new one. I wonder if Dolphins fans who've seen their team destroyed by Brady will turn this into a shrine rejoicing his retirement.