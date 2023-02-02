22 mins ago - Sports
Tracing Tom Brady's retirement video to Surfside
Like sports fans everywhere, I was shocked to see Tom Brady's announcement on Wednesday that he's retiring "for good" from the NFL.
- But it wasn't the retirement that surprised me; it was where he announced it. As soon as my wife Marta and I saw the beachside social media video Brady posted to his Instagram, we knew the backdrop looked familiar.
Turns out, it was about a mile away from our apartment, on a public beach in the tiny town of Surfside where I grew up.
- Of note: Marta was first to realize it was south of 94th street. She might as well have a degree in Google Maps sleuthing.
So I drove down Collins Avenue, entered the beach at 94th street and tried to retrace Tom's steps.
- I found a raised section of sand near the dunes in front of the Fendi Chateau Residences, where Brady appears to have filmed his emotional goodbye, and tried to recreate the moment.
- After several minutes, I found the perfect angle, with my head framed by the Azure and Solimar condo buildings.
The bottom line: Miami is known for its vacation selfies, but Tom may have invented a new one. I wonder if Dolphins fans who've seen their team destroyed by Brady will turn this into a shrine rejoicing his retirement.
- I should've worn my Fins jersey.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.