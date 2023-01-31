1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Miami TikTok star Chef Pii now selling Pink Sauce at Walmart

Deirdra Funcheon
A woman with pink hair closes her eyes as she eats a chicken tender with pink sauce on it

Chef Pii. Photo: Courtesy of Dave's Gourmet

Miami's Chef Pii is now selling her TikTok-famous Pink Sauce at Walmart stores.

What's happening: Chef Pii recently partnered with Dave's Gourmet, a specialty foods wholesaler that helped her develop a shelf-stable version of her popular, Pepto Bismol-colored product. You can now find it in 4,300 Walmarts across the country.

Context: Chef Pii rocked the internet last year when she posted a TikTok of herself dipping chicken nuggets into a pink sauce, which gets its distinctive color from dragon fruit.

  • She subsequently started bottling and selling the sauce in a homemade operation, but initial batches contained milk and some buyers said their product had curdled, Gawker reported.

The latest: Dave's Gourmet helped Chef Pii professionally bottle her product at a FDA-approved facility, becoming Pink Sauce's exclusive supplier and distributor.

What they're saying: The company posted on Facebook that it "stepped in to help an entrepreneur who created a product that people wanted."

  • "We did this because we remember 30 years ago when we began, and people in the industry helped us get our start."
  • Dave's Gourmet CEO David Neuman told Axios that his team spent four months tweaking 11 versions of Pink Sauce before settling on the final one, which is FDA-compliant, vegan and gluten-free. 
  • Chef Pii didn't respond to Axios' request for comment.

The bottom line: Chef Pii is now triumphantly posting on TikTok, with videos of satisfied customers enjoying their store-bought sauce.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more