Miami TikTok star Chef Pii now selling Pink Sauce at Walmart

Miami's Chef Pii is now selling her TikTok-famous Pink Sauce at Walmart stores.

What's happening: Chef Pii recently partnered with Dave's Gourmet, a specialty foods wholesaler that helped her develop a shelf-stable version of her popular, Pepto Bismol-colored product. You can now find it in 4,300 Walmarts across the country.

Context: Chef Pii rocked the internet last year when she posted a TikTok of herself dipping chicken nuggets into a pink sauce, which gets its distinctive color from dragon fruit.

She subsequently started bottling and selling the sauce in a homemade operation, but initial batches contained milk and some buyers said their product had curdled, Gawker reported.

The latest: Dave's Gourmet helped Chef Pii professionally bottle her product at a FDA-approved facility, becoming Pink Sauce's exclusive supplier and distributor.

What they're saying: The company posted on Facebook that it "stepped in to help an entrepreneur who created a product that people wanted."

"We did this because we remember 30 years ago when we began, and people in the industry helped us get our start."

Dave's Gourmet CEO David Neuman told Axios that his team spent four months tweaking 11 versions of Pink Sauce before settling on the final one, which is FDA-compliant, vegan and gluten-free.

Chef Pii didn't respond to Axios' request for comment.

The bottom line: Chef Pii is now triumphantly posting on TikTok, with videos of satisfied customers enjoying their store-bought sauce.