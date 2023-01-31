Miami TikTok star Chef Pii now selling Pink Sauce at Walmart
Miami's Chef Pii is now selling her TikTok-famous Pink Sauce at Walmart stores.
What's happening: Chef Pii recently partnered with Dave's Gourmet, a specialty foods wholesaler that helped her develop a shelf-stable version of her popular, Pepto Bismol-colored product. You can now find it in 4,300 Walmarts across the country.
Context: Chef Pii rocked the internet last year when she posted a TikTok of herself dipping chicken nuggets into a pink sauce, which gets its distinctive color from dragon fruit.
- She subsequently started bottling and selling the sauce in a homemade operation, but initial batches contained milk and some buyers said their product had curdled, Gawker reported.
The latest: Dave's Gourmet helped Chef Pii professionally bottle her product at a FDA-approved facility, becoming Pink Sauce's exclusive supplier and distributor.
What they're saying: The company posted on Facebook that it "stepped in to help an entrepreneur who created a product that people wanted."
- "We did this because we remember 30 years ago when we began, and people in the industry helped us get our start."
- Dave's Gourmet CEO David Neuman told Axios that his team spent four months tweaking 11 versions of Pink Sauce before settling on the final one, which is FDA-compliant, vegan and gluten-free.
- Chef Pii didn't respond to Axios' request for comment.
The bottom line: Chef Pii is now triumphantly posting on TikTok, with videos of satisfied customers enjoying their store-bought sauce.
