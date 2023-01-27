7 things to do during Miami Marathon weekend

Martha Akeno, from Kenya, finished first during the 2022 Miami Marathon. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui Trinkl/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Whether you're running this year's marathon or not, there's plenty to do across Miami this weekend. Here's what's on our radar:

Kick off the weekend with a Critical Mass bike ride through Miami streets this evening. The route is about 13 miles, starting at Government Center downtown.

Also, watch for these road closures from Friday to Sunday.