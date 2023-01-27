1 hour ago - Things to Do

7 things to do during Miami Marathon weekend

Deirdra Funcheon
a woman raises her fist triumphantly as she is about to go through a banner to win a marathon

Martha Akeno, from Kenya, finished first during the 2022 Miami Marathon. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui Trinkl/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Whether you're running this year's marathon or not, there's plenty to do across Miami this weekend. Here's what's on our radar:

  • Kick off the weekend with a Critical Mass bike ride through Miami streets this evening. The route is about 13 miles, starting at Government Center downtown.
  • Alternately, the Skatalites are bringing their roots/reggae/ska sounds to the Ground at Club Space starting at 7pm tonight. Tickets: $40.
  • Make your belly happy at the weekendlong SEED Food and Wine Festival, focusing on plant-based foods. Saturday is the day to fill up at the tasting village in Coconut Grove. GA tickets: $60.
  • In Hallandale, there's high-end horse racing at Saturday's Pegasus World Cup. Clubhouse tickets start at $125.
  • You don't have to run the whole Miami Marathon to have fun at it this weekend. There are setups for spectators at the main event Sunday morning, plus a 5K, a kids' run and a "diaper derby" for tots.
  • On Sunday, the Miami Springs Historical Society is putting on an antique car show.
  • For techy types, Miami Hack Week kicks off Sunday.

Also, watch for these road closures from Friday to Sunday.

