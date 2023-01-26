The best spots to listen to jazz in Miami

Miami made its reputation on party music: Latin rhythms, hip-hop and EDM. But these days, some of the city's coolest venues are playing different, more understated tunes.

Here's a rundown of some of the most happening spots to catch live jazz:

The Corner: This hangout in Park West downtown has long been the spot for cocktails and jazz on Tuesday nights. Gets going late.

The Understory: This tropical outdoor space (formerly the Center for Subtropical Affairs) in Little River holds Jazz in the Jungle concerts on Thursdays.

Lagniappe House: Grab a mismatched chair in the yard of this magical bohemian wine bar or squeeze inside for a more intimate experience. Live music every night.

Hotel Greystone: This adults-only hotel on Collins Avenue has a jazz bar, sometimes featuring comedy and storytelling.

The Betsy Hotel: There's almost always something cool happening at the lobby bar in this boutique property on Ocean Drive.

The Museum of Contemporary Art in North Miami has free outdoor concerts the last Friday of every month at 8pm.

Glass and Vine: Jazz in the Park on Wednesdays, and Latin Jazz on Fridays.

The Anderson: The small but mighty neighborhood hangout on 79th Street has jazz nights on Wednesdays.

Neme Gastro Bar: "Good times must be pursued!" is the tagline for this dimly lit Coral Gables venue with a schedule of live jazz every night.

Backroom Live: Located inside the mom-and-pop Fish House Miami, there's live music four times a week, often jazzy!

Go deeper: Follow MiamiJazzBooking, Miami Jazz Society and Miami Jazz Cooperative on Instagram for more.