Gloria Estefan to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame
If there is such a thing as Miami royalty, Gloria Estefan is it.
What's happening: The Songwriters Hall of Fame announced this week that Estefan will be the first Hispanic woman to be inducted.
- In addition to her own tunes, she wrote J.Lo's hit "Lets Get Loud" and a Spanish song for Liza Minnelli.
- She'll receive the honor — along with six others including Snoop Dogg and Sade Adu — at a ceremony in June.
That's not all: The 65-year-old also has a new song out today, "Gonna Be You," a collaboration with Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper and Debbie Harry.
- It's on the soundtrack for the film "80 for Brady," which hits theaters on Feb. 3.
Plus: She had a hell of an end to 2022. Estefan appeared in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, released a Christmas album and was honored by the Smithsonian with her husband Emilio for their contributions to the American experience through music.
