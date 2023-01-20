Gloria Estefan to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

If there is such a thing as Miami royalty, Gloria Estefan is it.

What's happening: The Songwriters Hall of Fame announced this week that Estefan will be the first Hispanic woman to be inducted.

In addition to her own tunes, she wrote J.Lo's hit "Lets Get Loud" and a Spanish song for Liza Minnelli.

She'll receive the honor — along with six others including Snoop Dogg and Sade Adu — at a ceremony in June.

That's not all: The 65-year-old also has a new song out today, "Gonna Be You," a collaboration with Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper and Debbie Harry.

It's on the soundtrack for the film "80 for Brady," which hits theaters on Feb. 3.

Plus: She had a hell of an end to 2022. Estefan appeared in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, released a Christmas album and was honored by the Smithsonian with her husband Emilio for their contributions to the American experience through music.