Former NFL star twins open new distillery in Miami

Deirdra Funcheon
A pink room has a bar at the center

Photo: Courtesy of Tropical Distillers

Twin brothers and retired NFL stars Mike and Maurkice Pouncey have opened a new distillery in Allapattah.

Driving the news: Tropical Distillers, at 2141 N.W. 10th Ave., is an 8,000-square-foot space with a pink tasting room, a 30-seat cocktail bar and a gift shop.

  • The facility, which opened this month, distills vodka, rum, gin and the brothers' special "Twin P whiskey." There's also an outdoor deck and food trucks.

Context: The twins co-own the distillery with real estate agent Kim Rodstein. Former Bal Harbour Councilman Buzzy Sklar, who previously owned Automatic Slims and Burger & Beer Joint, is CEO.

  • The facility can open thanks to a law passed two years ago that let craft distilleries operate like breweries and sell their own spirits at on-site tasting rooms, the South Florida Business Journal reported.

Of note: Mike Pouncey played seven years for the Dolphins, while Maurkice spent most of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both played at the University of Florida.

Details: You can sign up for tours and tastings already. There will be a grand opening Jan. 27.

