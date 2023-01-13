59 mins ago - News

How to honor Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy in Miami

Martin Vassolo
Photo illustration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and children holding "I am a Man" signs with the WashingtonMonument in the background.

Photo Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios. Photo: Stephen F. Somerstein, Bloomberg/Getty Images

Later this year will mark the 60th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Why it matters here: The national civil rights leader — who has inspired generations of activists across the country — visited Miami often and gave an early version of his famous speech at the Historic Hampton House in 1960.

As we get ready to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the only federal holiday that is also designated by Congress as a national day of service, here are some ways to honor King's work and legacy in Miami:

  • Volunteer planting gardens or picking up litter at a number of service days, beginning Saturday, in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
  • On Sunday, grab a bike helmet and join Friends of The Underline for a 10am ride through Overtown to see churches, museums, theaters and homes that make up the rich history of one of Miami's oldest African American communities.
  • At 11am Monday, the 46th annual MLK Day Parade in Liberty City runs from Northwest 54th Street and 10th Avenue to 32nd Avenue — eight miles that King traveled during his time in Miami. It will air on WLRN and PBS.
  • After the parade, head to MLK Memorial Park, where music, live performances, kids activities and food trucks await at the Family Festival.

Go deeper: View the full list of events at Miami-Dade County's website or the Sun Sentinel for more events in Broward.

