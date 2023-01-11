Just looking at this gives us a headache. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Miami drivers were stuck in traffic last year for dozens of hours longer than in 2021, according to a new report from transportation analytics firm INRIX.

Why it matters: These delays are estimated to cost Miami drivers more than $1,770 each, and the city as a whole $5.5 billion, the analysis of traffic and economic data found.

The big picture: Miami is ranked the fifth-most congested urban area in the U.S. — and ninth in the world, according to INRIX's 2022 Global Traffic Scorecard published yesterday.

Traffic congestion is worse in Chicago, Boston, New York and Philadelphia, in that order.

Globally, London, Paris, Bogota and Toronto are all more congested than Miami.

By the numbers: Miami drivers spent 105 hours in traffic in 2022.

That was up from 66 hours in 2021, when pandemic-driven trends like remote work and flexible work hours led to fewer cars on the road during traditional peak hours across the country.

What they're saying: "I hate to say traffic congestion is welcome. But it does signify a little bit that 'return to normal' that most of us were used to," Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst at INRIX, told the Washington Post.