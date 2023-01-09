Meet Miami's "Bachelor" contestant, Lekha Ravi

"Bachelor" fans, we've got skin in the game this season.

Driving the news: Lekha Ravi, a 29-year-old financial advisor from Miami, is one of 30 women who will seek love with Zach Shallcross on the newest season of "The Bachelor," which premieres Jan. 23.

Context: Shallcross is a 26-year-old tech executive from California who was a contestant on Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's season of "The Bachelorette."

About her: Ravi was born in Chennai, India, and moved to the U.S. at age 7, People Magazine reports.

She has worked as a banker in New York City. Beyond Florida, she's also lived in California and North Carolina.

Ravi has a close-knit family and "while her parents' marriage was arranged, they are supportive of her journey to find love and happiness in her own way," according to her bio.

As a child, she wanted to do beauty pageants, but wasn't allowed. She finally entered them as she approached age 28, the last year of eligibility.

Fun facts: She is skilled in belly dancing.

She wants to go to Stagecoach, the country music festival in California.

Her biggest turn-on is abs.

For more: Follow Ravi on Instagram, which shows her hitting Miami hotspots from Juvia and Sexy Fish to the tennis courts in Morningside.