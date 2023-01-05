Florida cyclist Leo Rodgers suffers neck fracture in Miami crash
A Florida cyclist who's inspired many in his biking journey after losing his leg is now recovering from a recent accident in Miami that left him with a broken neck and paralysis.
What's happening: Leo Rodgers — who nicknamed himself "The Black Flamingo" — was hospitalized the week before Christmas after he was hit by an SUV while biking to work, according to Crust Bikes co-owner Angelica Casaverde, who's organizing a GoFundMe for Rodgers' recovery.
- Casaverde has raised more than $67,000 for Rodgers, as of late Wednesday.
Background: Rodgers is from St. Pete but moved to Miami last year. He became an avid cyclist after one of his legs was amputated following a motorcycle accident in 2007.
- Rodgers has performed phenomenal bike stunts, competed in 200-mile races and been featured in numerous news profiles and cycling videos.
- In a short documentary released this week by Crust Bikes, which sponsors him, Rodgers said that cycling brought joy back to his life after his 2007 accident.
- He said he began thinking, "The bike is my prosthetic. The bike is my car. I'm getting places faster; I don't need crutches. It was like, 'I'm free!'"
What they're saying: Rodgers is relearning basic functions and starting to regain feeling below his torso, per updates from his Instagram account. He has a long road to recovery, Casaverde wrote.
- "He shines very bright … . He's strong. He'll pull through," Garrett Anderson, a manager at Crust Bikes, told Axios. "He's so positive — there's no way he won't."
