Florida cyclist Leo Rodgers suffers neck fracture in Miami crash

A Florida cyclist who's inspired many in his biking journey after losing his leg is now recovering from a recent accident in Miami that left him with a broken neck and paralysis.

What's happening: Leo Rodgers — who nicknamed himself "The Black Flamingo" — was hospitalized the week before Christmas after he was hit by an SUV while biking to work, according to Crust Bikes co-owner Angelica Casaverde, who's organizing a GoFundMe for Rodgers' recovery.

Casaverde has raised more than $67,000 for Rodgers, as of late Wednesday.

Background: Rodgers is from St. Pete but moved to Miami last year. He became an avid cyclist after one of his legs was amputated following a motorcycle accident in 2007.

Rodgers has performed phenomenal bike stunts, competed in 200-mile races and been featured in numerous news profiles and cycling videos.

In a short documentary released this week by Crust Bikes, which sponsors him, Rodgers said that cycling brought joy back to his life after his 2007 accident.

He said he began thinking, "The bike is my prosthetic. The bike is my car. I'm getting places faster; I don't need crutches. It was like, 'I'm free!'"

What they're saying: Rodgers is relearning basic functions and starting to regain feeling below his torso, per updates from his Instagram account. He has a long road to recovery, Casaverde wrote.