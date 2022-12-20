Miami Beach's iconic Lincoln Road clock tower to be renovated

A rendering of the planned clock tower at 407 Lincoln Road, courtesy of SHVO

Miami Beach is poised to have a working clock tower on Lincoln Road.

Driving the news: The city's Historic Preservation Board last week approved New York-based development firm Shvo's plan to redevelop the 407 Lincoln Road building, including the iconic clock atop it.

With that approval, construction can move forward in the coming year.

Why it matters: The clock building, constructed in 1957, has long been a Miami Beach landmark. People would check the time on the tower before cellphones were ubiquitous, and over the years it became a part of many residents' daily routine, the Miami Herald reported.

But the aging clock began malfunctioning in 2020, and replacement parts were hard to find, per the Herald. The building owner was inundated with calls and complaints.

Flashback: The building originally housed Miami Beach Federal Savings and Loan Association. It traded hands and was renovated in 2013.

Details: Shvo is buying the 14-story building to develop it into ultra-luxury offices.

The facade will be redone, and the building will be upgraded to meet LEED green building standards.

What they're saying: Shvo founder and CEO Michael Shvo touted the tower as the tallest office building in Miami Beach, with views of both the bay and the ocean.

"You couldn't build that today, because you have height restrictions," he told Axios.

Zoom out: Shvo and his firm — which specializes in high-end and architecturally significant projects — are betting on Miami Beach.