New documentary to tell "untold" story of South Florida's Island Boys

Admit it. You were captivated by the diamond-toothed, face-tattooed twin brothers known as the Island Boys when a video of them singing in a jacuzzi shot them to internet stardom last year.

What's happening: Video production company Global Filmz announced on Wednesday it's releasing a full-length documentary about the South Florida natives, Alex and Franky Venegas, who go by social media handles Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd, respectively.

"Trolled: The Untold Island Boys Story" will air on Gdocs.tv — where you can see the trailer now — and other streaming services this February.

The backstory: The Island Boys triggered both love and hate across the country. The catchy song "Island Boys" inspired countless covers and Halloween costumes.

The duo have monetized their fame, in part through Cameos and NFTs that were promoted by DJ Diplo.

But they have also been relentlessly mocked by critics, including Snoop Dogg, as caricatures of modern-day rappers.

What they're saying: The documentary's producer, Nathan Taupez Scinto, told Axios that he spent eight days with the Island Boys.

"They're really, really smart. How the internet portrays them — that's a persona," Taupez Scinto said.

He likened them to pro wrestling characters: "They're the villains."

What's next: Taupez Scinto said the documentary will reveal how the brothers make money, what their mom thinks of them, and "some skeletons."