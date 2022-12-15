New documentary to tell "untold" story of South Florida's Island Boys
Admit it. You were captivated by the diamond-toothed, face-tattooed twin brothers known as the Island Boys when a video of them singing in a jacuzzi shot them to internet stardom last year.
What's happening: Video production company Global Filmz announced on Wednesday it's releasing a full-length documentary about the South Florida natives, Alex and Franky Venegas, who go by social media handles Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd, respectively.
- "Trolled: The Untold Island Boys Story" will air on Gdocs.tv — where you can see the trailer now — and other streaming services this February.
The backstory: The Island Boys triggered both love and hate across the country. The catchy song "Island Boys" inspired countless covers and Halloween costumes.
- The duo have monetized their fame, in part through Cameos and NFTs that were promoted by DJ Diplo.
- But they have also been relentlessly mocked by critics, including Snoop Dogg, as caricatures of modern-day rappers.
What they're saying: The documentary's producer, Nathan Taupez Scinto, told Axios that he spent eight days with the Island Boys.
- "They're really, really smart. How the internet portrays them — that's a persona," Taupez Scinto said.
- He likened them to pro wrestling characters: "They're the villains."
What's next: Taupez Scinto said the documentary will reveal how the brothers make money, what their mom thinks of them, and "some skeletons."
