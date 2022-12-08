New restaurant Walrus Rodeo opens in Miami's Little Haiti

A new restaurant from the same chef-owner team behind behind Michelin Star-wining Boia De is opening tonight in Little Haiti.

Driving the news: Walrus Rodeo is the latest addition to the unassuming Bravo supermarket shopping plaza that Boia De calls home.

Jeff Maxfield — formerly of Toscana Divino, Ironside Pizza and LTD Café — will run the kitchen.

What stands out: Walrus Rodeo's menu centers around its wood-fired oven and includes items such as turnip salad, pizza with boquerones (anchovies), and lasagna with lamb ragù.

A s'mores dessert made with churros and spiced chocolate is even cooked in the oven.

About that name: Luciana Giangrandi (who owns the restaurant with Alex Meyer) told Axios, "Rodeos are places for fun, gathering and celebration, and Walrus Rodeo is just a fun place!"

She said it goes with the restaurant's iconography, "from country western wallpaper with punk rockers and surfers and our current sticker with a duck riding a skateboard."

While we're at it, Boia De is an Italian phrase meaning, essentially, "a nice surprise," Giangrandi once told CBS 4.