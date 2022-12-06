4 things I learned from my Art Basel group chat

The calm before the storm (literally and figuratively) at Soundtuary's Wednesday night event at Jungle Island. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

A few months ago I was added to a WhatsApp group where 236 people from around the world gathered and mapped out what debauchery they'd get into for Art Basel.

State of play: I'd never been, but as an art enthusiast and a house music lover, I decided I wanted to experience it.

So, on a whim a few weeks before the art fair, I changed my return flight from a vacation in Mexico to my home in North Carolina to include a one-night layover in Miami.

Yes, but: One night is nothing in Art Basel time. A full-send Art Week includes at least five nights of parties, as many in my group chat did.

Here are a few things I learned for next year.

1. 9pm is too early.

My night in Miami was spent primarily at Soundtuary's event at Jungle Island, running from 7pm to 3am, featuring DJs Jan Blomqvist and Rony Seikaly, among others.

There were only a few souls on the grass-covered dance floor when my partner and I arrived at 8:50pm.

Around 11pm, a couple folks I knew from the group chat started to arrive.

By 12:30am, the dance floor was packed.

2. The party never really ends.

On Monday at 8am — while I was starting my work day — the group chat was buzzing with folks looking for tickets for Space's sold-out Basel closing party, which will still be going by Tuesday morning.

"Pro tip: take Monday and Tuesday off," the club wrote on its ticketing page.

3. Plan ahead ...

Event tickets, hotels and flights are significantly cheaper if you book months in advance. Don't be like me and pay $220 for a motel.

4. ... But go with the flow.

Day-of scrambles to find the best party is common. And with such a big production, a lot can go wrong, so be flexible and have fun.