Miami Art Week: Your guide to this year's exhibits, parties and food

Miami architect Germane Barnes was chosen to erect his "Rock | Roll" installation in the Design District. Rendering courtesy of Miami Design District

Miami Art Week kicks off tomorrow, and we've got questions. Will activists throw soup on paintings at Art Basel to draw attention to climate change, as they've been doing in Europe?

Will the sold-out Pussy Riot show at ICA Miami cause a stir?

How's that NFT market? Is Madonna coming?

While we wait and see, we've compiled some highlights you won't want to miss so you can plan your itinerary:

State of play: The effective hub of the universe for the week is the Miami Beach Convention Center, where, during its 20th year, Art Basel Miami Beach is hosting 283 galleries.

Tuesday and Wednesday are limited to invitation-only viewings.

The public can buy tickets for Thursday through Saturday.

But there's plenty going on outside the convention center:

What else: Filmgate Interactive, running Dec. 2-5, will have film, virtual reality and extended reality experiences at various locations.

Madonna is re-releasing her 1992 book "Sex," and some of its photographs by Steven Meisel will be on view in a temporary beachfront gallery.

Web3 and crypto diehards will keep trying to make NFTs happen at The Gateway: A Web3 Metropolis (taking over 12 buildings and two city blocks in downtown Miami) and BitBasel (six days of programming in the Design District).

The satellite art fairs

The parties

Black Coffee performing at Coachella in April 2022. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

You can only look at so many art pieces before you feel overwhelmed and your eyes go fuzzy. But parties? Never enough!

LIV kicks off festivities with Alesso on Wednesday night, then Black Coffee on Thursday, the Chainsmokers on Friday, and Martin Garrix on Saturday.

Factory Town has a loaded schedule of late-night events including a psychedelic-themed party called Delusionville on Thursday. More trendy music and dance events here and here.

Chic hotel Esmé Miami Beach will host a celebration on The Roof, overlooking Española Way, on Friday night. You might get in if you RSVP via email in advance.

Rappers Travis Scott and Skepta headline the Mirror Mirror festival Saturday, dedicated to late fashion designer Virgil Abloh.

Also on Saturday night, Lezchic is hosting the Red A Fair with an adults-only circus, including a dunk tank, fortune teller and full bar in North Miami.

The food

The interior at Contessa. Photo courtesy of Michael Stavaridis via Major Food Group

Digest all that you've seen over delectable dishes at some of Miami's trendiest spots. Just make sure to call ahead.