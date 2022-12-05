One of these artificial trees was installed in Mexico to reduce pollution levels. Photo courtesy of ClimateTrade

A "tree of the future" was one of the more eye-catching projects on display during Miami Art Week.

The air purification device, called BioUrban, uses microalgae to turn carbon dioxide and air pollutants into oxygen.

Why it matters: Carbon capture is needed to curb emissions and slow global warming.

One of these algae-based "trees" can capture from 2 to 130 tons of CO2 per year, its developers claim. For perspective, a mature tree, which can take in more CO2 than a newly planted one, absorbs around 50 pounds, or .025 tons, of carbon dioxide over a year, per the Arbor Day Foundation.

How it works: Microalgae in the device — which is made by Mexican technology company BiomiTech — absorb and feed on pollutant particles and convert them into oxygen and biomass via photosynthesis, according to Miami-based Climate Trade.

The BioUrban devices are offered in varying sizes. Smaller ones could be installed indoors while larger ones are designed for outside to reduce pollution levels in cities.

The cost: BioUrban devices are sold under leasing agreements. The 3.0 device, the biggest offered, costs $3,600 a month, maintenance included.

Zoom in: BioUrban made its U.S. debut last week as part of the launch of Miami's Future of Cities Climate + Innovation Hub — a new, net-zero office building designed to function as both a community gathering space and center for climate solutions.

It was only in town for the week.

What to watch: Miami real estate developer Tony Cho, who's behind the hub, told Axios to expect more such projects from the new space.