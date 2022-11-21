Florida roads likely to be jammed as Thanksgiving travel rebounds

Data: FLHSMV; Chart: Axios Visuals

This will be the busiest Thanksgiving on Florida's roads since 2005. More than 2.9 million Floridians are expected to travel 50 miles or more, and most will drive, according to AAA.

That's 50,000 (2%) more travelers than last year's holiday and nearly 22,000 (0.74%) more than in 2019.

Why it matters: The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is by far the travel day most prone to crashes over the long holiday weekend, according to data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Be safe: Florida highway officials emphasized a need for safe vehicles — and checking your tires in particular.

In 2021, there were 2,811 tire-related crashes in Florida, resulting in 176 serious bodily injuries and 32 fatalities.

