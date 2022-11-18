Where to book for Thanksgiving in the Miami area
If you're tired of cooking for yourself every day — or if you're just bad at it — Thanksgiving can be tough.
- Shouldn't you be relaxing on your days off and not preparing a "Game of Thrones" style feast?
- We rounded up several South Florida restaurants that will be open on the holiday.
Orno in Coral Gables: Chef Niven Patel's new American concept, which opened at Thesis Hotel last year, will serve a prix-fixe Thanksgiving menu ($85 per person) Thursday from 2pm to 8pm. Offerings include a wahoo crudo-cranberry tartare, roasted yams with honey butter and a secret dessert. The standard a la carte menu will also be available.
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar: Go all out with the to-go Thanksgiving feast, which comes with herb-roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, biscuit stuffing and bourbon brown butter-glazed yams. The small ($290) serves 2-4 people and the large ($550) serves 6-8. The fried chicken special is $150 and comes with mac and cheese and biscuits for the whole family.
Red Rooster: This Michelin-recommended Overtown eatery has gotten a lot of love from Axios Miami. They're sharing some holiday love with us now. Per Thrillist, Red Rooster has a prix-fixe Thanksgiving menu ($75 per adult) that features Cajun-spiced smoked turkey breast, BBQ pulled smoked turkey legs and a sweet potato casserole.
Boston Market: Another carry-out option, this is good for feeding a big family on a budget. Build your own Thanksgiving buffet for a family of five ($75 total) with turkey, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, two-liter sodas and dinner rolls. You can also upgrade to more specialized options to feed bigger families. Pick it up, or order it for delivery.
Corsair Kitchen & Bar: This Aventura restaurant at the JW Marriott has a $75 Thanksgiving menu with traditional fall offerings like roasted turkey breast and alternatives like pan-roasted filet mignon. There are also three types of pie. Kids get in for $38. Call to reserve.
Go deeper with more recommendations from Thrillist and TimeOut, and remember to be kind and generously tip the restaurant staff working the holiday.
