Dine out on a discount with Miami Spice's restaurant deals
A three-course lunch at a Michelin-star restaurant for under $30? That can only mean that Miami Spice is officially back.
Why it matters: The two-month dining promotion offers a rare opportunity to try highly acclaimed food at reasonable prices. And it's the first one since the Michelin Guide came to town in June.
Details: Through Sept. 30, you can order discounted lunch and dinner specials at more than 200 Miami restaurants. Just ask the waiter for the Miami Spice menu.
- Lunch or brunch will run you $28, and dinner specials are either $45 or $60. The deals typically feature an appetizer, main and dessert.
- Visit the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau website for a list of all participating restaurants. You can filter by cuisine style, neighborhood and Michelin recognition.
Thought bubble: I tried Red Rooster Overtown — one of the Miami Spice restaurants and a recent Michelin Bib Gourmand award winner — this summer. I loved their deconstructed key lime pie, dubbed the Viking of the Keys, which also happens to be on their Miami Spice dinner menu.
- If you go for lunch, the cast-iron-cooked cornbread infused with jalapeño honey butter is another can't-miss.
