A three-course lunch at a Michelin-star restaurant for under $30? That can only mean that Miami Spice is officially back.

Why it matters: The two-month dining promotion offers a rare opportunity to try highly acclaimed food at reasonable prices. And it's the first one since the Michelin Guide came to town in June.

Details: Through Sept. 30, you can order discounted lunch and dinner specials at more than 200 Miami restaurants. Just ask the waiter for the Miami Spice menu.

Lunch or brunch will run you $28, and dinner specials are either $45 or $60. The deals typically feature an appetizer, main and dessert.

Visit the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau website for a list of all participating restaurants. You can filter by cuisine style, neighborhood and Michelin recognition.

Thought bubble: I tried Red Rooster Overtown — one of the Miami Spice restaurants and a recent Michelin Bib Gourmand award winner — this summer. I loved their deconstructed key lime pie, dubbed the Viking of the Keys, which also happens to be on their Miami Spice dinner menu.