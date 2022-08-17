48 mins ago - Food and Drink

Dine out on a discount with Miami Spice's restaurant deals

Martin Vassolo
A deconstructed key lime pie from Red Rooster Overtown is pictured on a plate.
Red Rooster Overtown's deconstructed key lime pie. Photo: Martin Vassolo/Axios

A three-course lunch at a Michelin-star restaurant for under $30? That can only mean that Miami Spice is officially back.

Why it matters: The two-month dining promotion offers a rare opportunity to try highly acclaimed food at reasonable prices. And it's the first one since the Michelin Guide came to town in June.

Details: Through Sept. 30, you can order discounted lunch and dinner specials at more than 200 Miami restaurants. Just ask the waiter for the Miami Spice menu.

  • Lunch or brunch will run you $28, and dinner specials are either $45 or $60. The deals typically feature an appetizer, main and dessert.
  • Visit the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau website for a list of all participating restaurants. You can filter by cuisine style, neighborhood and Michelin recognition.

Thought bubble: I tried Red Rooster Overtown — one of the Miami Spice restaurants and a recent Michelin Bib Gourmand award winner — this summer. I loved their deconstructed key lime pie, dubbed the Viking of the Keys, which also happens to be on their Miami Spice dinner menu.

  • If you go for lunch, the cast-iron-cooked cornbread infused with jalapeño honey butter is another can't-miss.
