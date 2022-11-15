Who got what? Miami Beach cultural anchors get $159M in bonds

"Concrete Coral," an art installation by Leandro Erlich that's planned for the ReefLine. Rendering courtesy of the City of Miami Beach

Candidates weren't the only ones hauling in cash this election. Turns out Miami Beach arts organizations are getting an influx of funds, too.

Driving the news: Voters approved the issuance of $159 million in general obligation bonds last Tuesday, with the funds going to 16 city-owned arts and culture facilities, plus several other arts-related projects and institutions.

Why it matters: These big cash infusions will allow cultural organizations to fund long-sought and expensive projects likely to transform our local arts scene.

Some highlights:

$30.6 million will go toward reconstructing the 54-year-old Byron Carlyle Theater, closed since 2019.

$29.1 million is dedicated to structural improvements at Fillmore Miami Beach.

$20.1 million will help Bass Museum of Art add a wing.

$5 million will fund the first two phases of The ReefLine, an artificial reef and snorkel trail off Miami Beach that will include art installations.

What they're saying: Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said in an email to residents over the weekend that he believes the referendum may be the "most important measure voted on in recent history."

Gelber wants to shift the perception of Miami Beach — downplaying its reputation for nightlife and partying and playing up its arts, culture and wellness offerings.

Ximena Caminos, founder of the ReefLine project, told Axios she was on a steering committee that spent months trying to educate voters about the ballot measure and the importance of the arts.

Caminos was thrilled to find out the measure passed with nearly 65% of the vote.

"It makes me proud," Caminos said. "It's also very exciting because you see what, there is an open mindedness. There's people who understand the need [for] these things."

Data: City of Miami Beach; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

Go deeper: Miami Beach has outlined the full allocation here.