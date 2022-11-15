Who got what? Miami Beach cultural anchors get $159M in bonds
Candidates weren't the only ones hauling in cash this election. Turns out Miami Beach arts organizations are getting an influx of funds, too.
Driving the news: Voters approved the issuance of $159 million in general obligation bonds last Tuesday, with the funds going to 16 city-owned arts and culture facilities, plus several other arts-related projects and institutions.
Why it matters: These big cash infusions will allow cultural organizations to fund long-sought and expensive projects likely to transform our local arts scene.
Some highlights:
- $30.6 million will go toward reconstructing the 54-year-old Byron Carlyle Theater, closed since 2019.
- $29.1 million is dedicated to structural improvements at Fillmore Miami Beach.
- $20.1 million will help Bass Museum of Art add a wing.
- $5 million will fund the first two phases of The ReefLine, an artificial reef and snorkel trail off Miami Beach that will include art installations.
What they're saying: Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said in an email to residents over the weekend that he believes the referendum may be the "most important measure voted on in recent history."
- Gelber wants to shift the perception of Miami Beach — downplaying its reputation for nightlife and partying and playing up its arts, culture and wellness offerings.
Ximena Caminos, founder of the ReefLine project, told Axios she was on a steering committee that spent months trying to educate voters about the ballot measure and the importance of the arts.
- Caminos was thrilled to find out the measure passed with nearly 65% of the vote.
- "It makes me proud," Caminos said. "It's also very exciting because you see what, there is an open mindedness. There's people who understand the need [for] these things."
Go deeper: Miami Beach has outlined the full allocation here.
