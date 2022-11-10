22 mins ago - Things to Do
How to spend Veterans Day weekend in Miami
Veterans Day is Friday, and you can take part in planned observances and events across the metro.
- Plus, we've compiled several ways to entertain yourselves till we see ya on Monday:
- Miami Beach is honoring veterans and military groups with its annual Veterans Day Parade along Ocean Drive on Friday, starting at 11:11am. The event includes performances from marching bands, and a demonstration from the All Veteran Parachute Team.
- The cities of Doral and Sunny Isles Beach also have ceremonies and celebrations tomorrow morning. Find more details here.
- The Miami Short Film Festival runs Friday through Sunday, with happenings at the Deering Estate, the Miami Beach Bandshell and O Cinema. Tickets: $20+.
- SLS South Beach is hosting a 10th anniversary party Friday night with decadent foods and a show from Wyclef Jean. Remaining tickets cost $125.
- The Rum Renaissance Festival takes place in Coral Gables with events Saturday and Sunday. Tickets: $49+.
- Plan how you'll attack the sprawling Miami Book Fair, which has warmup events this weekend and runs through Nov. 20.
