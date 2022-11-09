2 hours ago - Politics

Midterm election results: Miami-Dade Commission, Miami Beach runoff and more

Deirdra Funcheon
An aerial image shows a park and tall condominiums, as seen from a drone in the sky.

Voters in Miami Beach had a lot of decisions on Election Day. Photo: Visions of America/Joseph Sohm/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Races and referendums in the Miami-Dade metro saw plenty of hot ballot action last night.

Miami-Dade County Commission: In District 2, home to many Haitian Americans, Marleine Bastien, a social worker who was born in Pont-Benoit, Haiti, prevailed over North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime, who's also Haitian-born.

  • In District 6 — which covers Coral Gables, Hialeah, the airport and more — Kevin Marino Cabrera, a politically connected lobbyist with endorsements from former President Trump and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, defeated Jorge Fors Jr., a lawyer and Coral Gables commissioner. The campaign was contentious, with Fors suing Cabrera for defamation.

Hot spot: In Miami Beach, a runoff will take place Dec. 6 between the top two vote-getters for a city commission seat.

  • Five candidates tangled for the role that was vacated this summer when Commissioner Mark Samuelian died unexpectedly.
  • Laura Dominguez, Samuelian's life partner and founder of a digital marketing firm, took the lead with around 41% of the vote. Sabrina Cohen, a disability advocate, won the second-highest share, about 31%.

In a race for state representative, former reality TV star Fabian Basabe, a Republican, eked out a win over Jordan W. Leonard, a one-time mayor and commissioner in Bay Harbor Islands, with a margin of 236 votes (of more than 52,000 cast).

Ballot questions: Voters nixed two proposals to lease city-owned parking lots near Lincoln Road for 99 years for the development of offices.

Voters agreed to spend on schools and the arts: Countywide, voters agreed to pay more in property taxes to increase teacher pay and expand school safety.

  • Miami Beach voters agreed to authorize $159 million in bonds for arts and culture facilities, including the Bass Museum, the Fillmore, the Byron Carlisle Theatre, Miami City Ballet and the Miami Beach Botanical Garden.

Go deeper: Additional election results for Miami-Dade County.

