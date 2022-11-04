Review: Take your date to Miami's newest minigolf spot Puttshack

If drinking cocktails while playing mini golf doesn't make you feel young again, the mid-2000s playlist at Puttshack Miami will do it. 👋

Martin here: The new boozy minigolf spot, which opened last week at Brickell City Centre, combines the upscale feel of a moody cocktail lounge with the nostalgia of a middle-school birthday party.

And it's all set against the backdrop of Miami's skyline, which you can enjoy from the rooftop terrace or bar-side while you sink into plush leather couches.

Why it matters: We're in the golden age of golf concepts, with the uber-popularity of driving ranges like TopGolf and the longevity of ABC minigolf show "Holey Moley," produced by NBA superstar Steph Curry.

The creators of TopGolf partnered with a novelty-game entrepreneur to launch Puttshack in major cities across the U.S. (They're in Chicago, Boston and Atlanta with plans for future expansion)

What to expect: Millennial bangers like "Turn Down for What" and "SexyBack" — spun by a house DJ — welcomed me to Puttshack on a surprisingly busy Wednesday night.

There weren't any kids around, just grownups partying like it was 2012. (It’s 21+ after 8pm, and the bouncer will check your ID).

The game: This place is better suited for a date night than a big family outing, because the course can feel cramped compared with roadside minigolf spots.

But what it lacks in size, Puttshack delivers in creativity — with unique holes and game settings that keep it interesting.

Hole 6 was my favorite: You hit the ball off an elevated platform and try to bounce it off drum kits before parking it in the hole.

How it works: The game ($18 per person) uses ball-tracking technology to keep score — similar to TopGolf — so you can ditch the notebook and pay attention to your date.

With that brain space freed up, order a drink while you play and set it down on the tables located at each hole (which also feature a purse hook).

The menu: Speaking of drinks, the cocktails are affordable by Miami standards.

If you want to be flashy, order the rummy “Smokin Painkiller” ($15) which comes in a wooden treasure chest pumped with smoke for a very Papi Steak moment.

The “Spiced Pineapple Mezcal Margarita” ($16) comes with a jalapeno-infused popsicle inside.

The cheapest drink — the “Peach Tea on Peach Tree” ($13) — is subtly sweet with a good depth of flavor courtesy of its triple-spirit mashup.

Pair your drink with a wide selection of bar bites, like the Korean pork bao buns ($16) and the Atlanta hot chicken sandwich ($17).

The Korean pork bao buns were my favorite. Photo: Martin Vassolo/Axios

The ambiance: There are two levels of minigolf courses, bars and lounge space, but the POV from the lower level (really the 4th floor at Brickell City Centre) gives you great views of the Miami River and the rainbow-lit Metromover track.

The downstairs bar is a sleek, modern watering hole with huge TVs and the red and blue lights you might find on a carnival ride.

The playlist wasn’t all Black Eyed Peas and Spice Girls. They also played Bad Bunny.

Brace yourself for puns like “Stop staring at my putt” and “Par-tee like a putt star.”

f you go: Puttshack, at 701 S. Miami Ave., is open 11am to midnight Sunday to Wednesday. It closes at 1am Thursday to Saturday.

Book online to reserve your place.