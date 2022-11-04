7 cool things to do in Miami this weekend

CeeLo Green in Las Vegas on Aug. 31. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Fan Rebellion

If you're in need of weekend plans, we got you covered:

🍄 A major psychedelics conference called Wonderland continues into the weekend with workshops, networking and afterparties.

🤣 Comedian Big Jay Oakerson takes the stage at Miami Improv in Doral on Friday and Saturday.

🍻 Grovetoberfest happens Saturday at Regatta Park in Coconut Grove, with unlimited craft beers all around.

🏈 The Florida State Seminoles are in town to play the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 pm. Tickets cost $110 and up. You can also watch the game on ABC.

🎶 CeeLo Green is at E11even nightclub Saturday. Women get in for $40; men, $60.

🤠 Sunday is your last chance to check out the hay maze at Bayfront Park!

🇨🇺 It's also a good day to catch the 3pm matinee of Miami New Drama's play, "Elian." You know what it's about.