7 cool things to do in Miami this weekend
If you're in need of weekend plans, we got you covered:
🍄 A major psychedelics conference called Wonderland continues into the weekend with workshops, networking and afterparties.
🤣 Comedian Big Jay Oakerson takes the stage at Miami Improv in Doral on Friday and Saturday.
🍻 Grovetoberfest happens Saturday at Regatta Park in Coconut Grove, with unlimited craft beers all around.
🏈 The Florida State Seminoles are in town to play the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 pm. Tickets cost $110 and up. You can also watch the game on ABC.
🎶 CeeLo Green is at E11even nightclub Saturday. Women get in for $40; men, $60.
🤠 Sunday is your last chance to check out the hay maze at Bayfront Park!
🇨🇺 It's also a good day to catch the 3pm matinee of Miami New Drama's play, "Elian." You know what it's about.
