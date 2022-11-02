South Florida lacks long COVID treatment options

Data: CDC Household Pulse Survey; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

More than a quarter of Floridians who know they've had COVID say they've also experienced the often disabling aftereffects known as long COVID, according to recent CDC data.

Driving the news: Nearly 24 million adults in the U.S. have long COVID, and more than 80% are having some trouble carrying out daily activities, Axios' Sabrina Moreno reports based on CDC data released last month.

The rate of those reporting long COVID symptoms was highest in West Virginia (49%), compared with the state with the lowest rate, Vermont (22%).

State of play: Long COVID symptoms can include shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties and symptoms that worsen even with minimal physical or mental effort — a primary indicator of chronic fatigue syndrome, Moreno writes.

The pandemic brought more attention to chronic fatigue, once largely dismissed in health care, but misunderstandings and stigma persist.

Up to 4 million Americans are estimated to be out of work because of long COVID, according to a Brookings Institute report in August.

Zoom in: Florida lacks an adequate number of long COVID treatment options to meet the need, Survivor Corps, an advocacy group for COVID care and research, told Axios.

The group has identified only four active long COVID clinics in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

What they're saying: Miami rheumatologist Norman Gaylis offers long COVID treatment at his Aventura office, with options spanning from a zinc-based dietary supplement he developed to corticosteroids and fluids.

Gaylis told Axios that his patients have complained about not having enough treatment options in the area.

Yes, but: Memorial Healthcare System recently expanded long-COVID treatment options to all 11 of its primary-care locations across South Broward and North Dade, a spokesperson said.

Be smart: A study published recently in JAMA Network Open found long COVID could set individuals back the equivalent of a decade's worth of aerobic fitness, the Washington Post reported.