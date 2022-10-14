Which states have the most long COVID patients

Data: CDC Household Pulse Survey. Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Nearly a third of Americans who know they've had COVID say they've also experienced the often disabling aftereffects known as long COVID, according to recent CDC data.

Driving the news: The rate of those reporting long COVID symptoms was highest in West Virginia (49%), compared to the state with the lowest rate of people reporting long COVID: Vermont (22%).

Be smart: A study published this week in JAMA Network Open found long COVID could set individuals back the equivalent of a decades' worth of aerobic fitness, the Washington Post reported.