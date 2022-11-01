Wynwood's first hotel, the Arlo, opens in Miami

Wynwood has become one of Miami's most bustling neighborhoods and a major tourist draw, but it hasn't had a hotel — until now.

Driving the news: The 9-story Arlo hotel is opening its doors today after a yearlong delay due to supply chain and labor issues stemming from the pandemic.

Details: With 217 rooms, the Arlo's rates start at $239 per night. It was developed by private equity firm Quadrum Global, which also opened an Arlo Midtown hotel in Manhattan last year.

The Miami hotel will be home to a new restaurant and bar called MaryGold's, starting in mid-November. It's led by chef Brad Kilgore and Christine Wiseman, global beverage director of Bar Lab (the team behind Broken Shaker).

An indoor-outdoor cocktail lounge called Higher Ground will open Thursday on the hotel's third floor.

What they're saying: Quadrum Global CEO Oleg Pavlov told Axios that Wynwood's growth bodes well for the hotel business:

"With over 1 million square feet of office and 3,500 multifamily units currently in development, a hotel in Wynwood was an obvious opportunity."

What to watch: The Arlo has plans for Art Basel in December.

The hotel partnered with artist Brooke Einbender, who mixes physical and digital art, on an installation called "The Unknown Zone." It'll feature doors, elevators and "fractal delights" capturing the power of choices, possibilities and parallel universes.

The Arlo's lobby. Photo courtesy of GIAnna Wyatt/The Dana Agency