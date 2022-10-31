1 hour ago - News

Miami commutes get a little quicker

Data: U.S. Census American Community Survey; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios
The pandemic probably shaved a couple of minutes off your drive to work, Axios' Sami Sparber reports.

What's happening: The average one-way commute in Miami was two minutes shorter in 2021 than in 2019, per the latest U.S. Census data.

Why it matters: More people working from home and fewer commuting by car have reshaped the traditional back-and-forth.

Between the lines: Traffic congestion is down about 27% across major U.S. cities' downtowns compared with pre-pandemic levels, reports Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick.

  • Nationwide, the average one-way trip to work was two minutes shorter than in 2019, per the Census data.

What we're watching: For those who do go back in, flexible work arrangements make it easier to avoid rush hour and ease the stress of commuting, Adam Kamins, a senior director at research firm Moody's Analytics, told Axios.

Go deeper: The number of people working remotely tripled during COVID

