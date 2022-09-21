More than 16% of Floridians work from home

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

The share of Floridians who work remotely has more than doubled since 2019, signaling how the pandemic has transformed the way we work.

By the numbers: More than 16% of Floridians primarily worked remotely last year, up from 7% in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey released last week.

Nationwide, 17.9% of Americans worked primarily from home in 2021, compared with 5.7% in 2019, per the survey.

Zoom in: In Miami-Dade, roughly 15% of workers ages 16 and older worked from home in 2021, nearly triple the amount in 2019.

Yes, but: We're nowhere near the top remote U.S. cities. Washington, D.C.. had close to 50% of people working primarily from home, while Austin, Texas, had about 40%.

Of note: The Census Bureau didn't release its standard one-year estimates from 2020 "because of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on data collection."