Get inspired with these last-minute Miami Halloween costumes

Dj Khaled at his "God Did" Album Release Party in New York City on Aug. 27, 2022. Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Invited to a Halloween party, but have nothing to wear?

Living in Miami, you don't need to look far to find costume inspiration. So ditch the cat ears and read on for some last-minute costume ideas:

DJ Khaled: Wear the most obnoxious fashionable patterned shirt you can find. Carry a cute little baby in one arm and a chicken wing in another. Walk around mumbling "We the best. Another one!" over and over.

Ken Griffin: Wear a suit and stuff gobs of money into your pockets. Tape money to your head. Eat money for breakfast. If some money accidentally falls off you while you're trick-or-treating, say you meant for that to happen and that it's "trickling down."

Brickell flood survivor: Wear rain boots (or flip-flops for authenticity) and hold a shopping bag over your head. Warn your friends about the threat of climate change, and don't forget to tag Only in Dade to make it onto their Insta feed.

Francis Suarez: Slick your hair back, rock a tight T-shirt, and tape a sign on your chest saying, "How can I help?" For extra credit, carry loose change. Call them Miami coins.

Party promoter: This one requires some work on the front end. Print out a stack of flyers and hand them out to unsuspecting guests at your party.

Don Johnson from Miami Vice: Wear a white suit with a pink shirt underneath and some shades. (Also doubles as a Tyler Herro pregame fit.)