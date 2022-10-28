7 Halloween-themed food and drink offerings in Miami

If handfuls of candy don't get you that excited, and you'd prefer something more savory or complex or, uh, alcoholic, here are Halloween suggestions for you. (And feel free to pass me that KitKat!)

Mediterranean supper club Villa Azur hosts a two-night party called The World of Wizards tonight and tomorrow. Dress as a sexy sorcerer or witch. Reserve your table.

Smorgasburg Miami, the 50,000-square-foot food market the Miami Herald once called "Disneyland for food," hosts a Halloween market this Saturday. Guests can "trick-or-treat" by sampling food from 40+ booths.

Tobacco Road hosts a Scarface-themed party Saturday that would make Tony Montana proud. Special cocktails like Pinga Colada and Bullet Proof Old Fashioned are on the menu, and there's a costume contest.

The Deck at Island Gardens — the superyacht marina/outdoor lounge — holds a "Sirens of the Sea" party with alluring "potions" and seafood dishes Saturday.

Fireman Derek's Bake Shop is selling fall favorites like Pumpkin Pie and Pumpkin Cheesecake.

Salt & Straw's "ice scream" flavors include: The Great Candycopia (KitKats, Reese's, Snickers and Heath bars in salted butterscotch ice cream) and Don Bugito's Creepy Crawly Critters — matcha ice cream with toffee-brittle mealworms and chocolate crickets (real bugs!).