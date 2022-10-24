13 ways to celebrate Halloween in Miami

The temperature has dropped by about 3 degrees, and it's getting spooky in Miami! So, if you're looking for places to strut your seductive ghost costume, we've got you covered.

Here are Halloween events to get a jump on:

Horrorland at Jungle Island features five haunted houses, a vampire circus, a coffin bar and more. Open now through Oct. 31. Tickets: $48.99+.

Vizcaya Museum and Gardens hosts an after-hours event each month, but this Wednesday night's has a spooky twist. Three South Florida storytellers will spin scary and supernatural tales, and a walking tour will allow you to explore the isolated areas of the 10-acre property. Bring close-toed shoes and flashlights. $10.

Head to the House of Horror haunted carnival at International Mall in Doral this Thursday through Oct. 31. Tickets: $30+ for adults, $20 for kids age 6 and under.

Dress up like Bob Ross and visit Pérez Art Museum for an evening of art, music and drinks on Thursday from 6-9pm.

The Biltmore Hotel hosts its 9th Annual Halloween Party on Friday. At $275 per ticket, it had better be good.

Hocus Pocus, a three-day rager at Factory Town, runs from 7pm to 7am Friday through Monday. Day passes start at $37.47.

At the Fontainebleau, Snoop Dogg performs Friday and Travis Scott on Saturday. Tickets: $100+.

Bring the family to Roller Boo-gie, hosted by All Skates Go to Heaven, in the Design District. Saturday, from 7-11pm. Register for free.

The Angels & Demons Halloween party on Saturday has the usual trappings of liquor & DJs — but on a yacht! There's also a dim sum buffet. Tickets: $155+.

On Sunday, the Miami Beach Bandshell hosts a showing of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" at 6pm, and a celebration of gede — a Haitian all-souls'-day holiday ritual — at 7pm.

Also Sunday, the W South Beach will show "Beetlejuice" on the lawn at 7:30pm. It's free and kicks off a weekly movie series. RSVP to [email protected]

Wynwood Marketplace is hosting a Hallowyn block party on Oct. 31, from 7pm to 3am.

Traditionally, Lincoln Road offers a good time on Halloween night. Family-friendly trick-or-treating is from 5-8pm, and things usually get less G-rated as the night goes on.