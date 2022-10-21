Halloween candy rankings: Floridians love their Reese's

Hey! You got your peanut butter in my Florida!

What's happening: Bulk candy sellers at Candystore.com analyzed their sales data over 15 years to map out 2022's most popular Halloween candy in the U.S. by state. Floridians' fave treats were, in order of popularity:

Reese's Cups — Candystore sold 687,288 pounds of them to us!

Skittles — 580,002 pounds.

Hot Tamales — 401,928 pounds.

The intrigue: If you are saying "WTF, Florida?!" about those Hot Tamales, you're not alone.

"The top Halloween candy in your state are not always what you think they were," Candystore says on its website. "Salt water taffy and Hot Tamales performed much better than some expected."

More fun facts from Candystore: