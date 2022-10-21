52 mins ago - Food and Drink
Halloween candy rankings: Floridians love their Reese's
Hey! You got your peanut butter in my Florida!
What's happening: Bulk candy sellers at Candystore.com analyzed their sales data over 15 years to map out 2022's most popular Halloween candy in the U.S. by state. Floridians' fave treats were, in order of popularity:
- Reese's Cups — Candystore sold 687,288 pounds of them to us!
- Skittles — 580,002 pounds.
- Hot Tamales — 401,928 pounds.
The intrigue: If you are saying "WTF, Florida?!" about those Hot Tamales, you're not alone.
- "The top Halloween candy in your state are not always what you think they were," Candystore says on its website. "Salt water taffy and Hot Tamales performed much better than some expected."
More fun facts from Candystore:
- People spend about $27.55 on average on Halloween candy.
- The National Retail Federation predicts that spending on candy this Halloween will hit $3.1 billion — an all-time high.
- In Oregon, passing full-size candy bars to trick-or-treaters is normal (!!!), per the analysis.
- No surprise — more than 50% of parents stash candy for later in the year. Surprise — more than 50% of parents stash candy for later in the year.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.