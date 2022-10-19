1 hour ago - Food and Drink

4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Miami

Maxwell Millington

Pita at The Last Carrot. Photo: Vanessa L. Martin/@miamititlelady

POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch.

La Sandwicherie

What's on the menu: Aside from sandwiches, La Sandwicherie serves salads, croissants, smoothies, milkshakes and juices.

  • Cost: Regular sandwiches (starting at $7.25), signature sandwiches (starting at $9.75), vegan sandwiches (starting at $7.75), veggie juice ($7.15), smoothies ($6.65).
  • Details: See all La Sandwicherie hours and locations here.
Naomi's Garden

What's on the menu: At Naomi's you can create your own Haitian-inspired combo with a protein of your choice plus two sides. Most sides are free, which keeps your meal under $10.

  • Cost: Jerk chicken ($9.50), curry chicken ($9.50), fried turkey ($9.50), legume & beef ($9), king fish ($10), chick pea stew ($8.50), tofu stroganoff ($8.50)
  • Address: 650 NW 71st St.
  • Hours: 8am-9pm daily
The Last Carrot

What's on the menu: A health-friendly eatery, The Last Carrot serves salads, sandwiches, spinach pies, smoothies and juices.

  • Cost: Chicken salad ($9.91), veggie burger pita ($9.91), fruit and vegetable juice ($6.26), tuna salad melt ($7.30)
  • Address: 3133 Grand Ave.
  • Hours: 10:30-6pm Monday-Saturday; 11am-5pm Sunday
Photo: Vanessa L. Martin/@miamititlelady
Dogma Grill

What's on the menu: Throw down on over a dozen styles of hot dogs at Dogma Grill, as well as Philly cheesesteaks, sandwiches and burgers.

  • Cost: Hot dogs (starting at $4), sandwiches (starting at $5.25), sausages and brats (starting at $7.50), burgers (starting at $4.75).
  • Address: 7030 Biscayne Blvd.
  • Hours: 11am-10pm Monday-Saturday; noon to 9pm Sunday
