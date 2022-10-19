4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Miami
POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch.
- Well, we've got you covered. Our colleague Maxwell Millington rounded up a list of tasty lunch options for $10 or less in Miami.
La Sandwicherie
What's on the menu: Aside from sandwiches, La Sandwicherie serves salads, croissants, smoothies, milkshakes and juices.
- Cost: Regular sandwiches (starting at $7.25), signature sandwiches (starting at $9.75), vegan sandwiches (starting at $7.75), veggie juice ($7.15), smoothies ($6.65).
- Details: See all La Sandwicherie hours and locations here.
Naomi's Garden
What's on the menu: At Naomi's you can create your own Haitian-inspired combo with a protein of your choice plus two sides. Most sides are free, which keeps your meal under $10.
- Cost: Jerk chicken ($9.50), curry chicken ($9.50), fried turkey ($9.50), legume & beef ($9), king fish ($10), chick pea stew ($8.50), tofu stroganoff ($8.50)
- Address: 650 NW 71st St.
- Hours: 8am-9pm daily
The Last Carrot
What's on the menu: A health-friendly eatery, The Last Carrot serves salads, sandwiches, spinach pies, smoothies and juices.
- Cost: Chicken salad ($9.91), veggie burger pita ($9.91), fruit and vegetable juice ($6.26), tuna salad melt ($7.30)
- Address: 3133 Grand Ave.
- Hours: 10:30-6pm Monday-Saturday; 11am-5pm Sunday
Dogma Grill
What's on the menu: Throw down on over a dozen styles of hot dogs at Dogma Grill, as well as Philly cheesesteaks, sandwiches and burgers.
- Cost: Hot dogs (starting at $4), sandwiches (starting at $5.25), sausages and brats (starting at $7.50), burgers (starting at $4.75).
- Address: 7030 Biscayne Blvd.
- Hours: 11am-10pm Monday-Saturday; noon to 9pm Sunday
