4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Miami

Pita at The Last Carrot. Photo: Vanessa L. Martin/ @miamititlelady

POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch.

Well, we've got you covered. Our colleague Maxwell Millington rounded up a list of tasty lunch options for $10 or less in Miami.

What's on the menu: Aside from sandwiches, La Sandwicherie serves salads, croissants, smoothies, milkshakes and juices.

Cost: Regular sandwiches (starting at $7.25), signature sandwiches (starting at $9.75), vegan sandwiches (starting at $7.75), veggie juice ($7.15), smoothies ($6.65).

Details: See all La Sandwicherie hours and locations here.

What's on the menu: At Naomi's you can create your own Haitian-inspired combo with a protein of your choice plus two sides. Most sides are free, which keeps your meal under $10.

Cost: Jerk chicken ($9.50), curry chicken ($9.50), fried turkey ($9.50), legume & beef ($9), king fish ($10), chick pea stew ($8.50), tofu stroganoff ($8.50)

Address: 650 NW 71st St.

650 NW 71st St. Hours: 8am-9pm daily

What's on the menu: A health-friendly eatery, The Last Carrot serves salads, sandwiches, spinach pies, smoothies and juices.

Cost: Chicken salad ($9.91), veggie burger pita ($9.91), fruit and vegetable juice ($6.26), tuna salad melt ($7.30)

Address: 3133 Grand Ave.

3133 Grand Ave. Hours: 10:30-6pm Monday-Saturday; 11am-5pm Sunday

What's on the menu: Throw down on over a dozen styles of hot dogs at Dogma Grill, as well as Philly cheesesteaks, sandwiches and burgers.