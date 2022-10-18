Bentley-inspired luxury tower planned for Sunny Isles Beach

Miami real estate developer Gil Dezer pioneered putting brand names on luxury condo buildings, notably for licensing Donald Trump's and luxury car manufacturer Porsche's name on towers in Sunny Isles Beach.

Other local developers have followed suit, naming buildings after luxury items ranging from Aston Martin cars to Baccarat crystal to Diesel jeans.

Driving the news: Dezer's latest endeavor is a Sunny Isles Beach development called Bentley Residences, an homage to the high-end car.

The 63-story condo building, slated to be completed in 2026, will feature touches like Bentley's soft leather and distinctive metal patterns. Prices start at $5 million, but most units will go for $7 million to $8 million, Dezer said.

The big picture: Branded residences have exploded in growth in South Florida in recent years.

Real estate agents and developers told the Sun-Sentinel this year that such monikers and their respective reputations attract buyers looking for high-quality service.

Zoom in: Dezer recently gave Axios a tour of a model unit at the Bentley Residences sales center. The finished tower will have 216 units total and four "Dezervators" — specially designed elevators, which debuted at the Porsche Design Tower, that take residents' cars to and from garages in their units.

Units have room to park four cars. A $57 million penthouse has a 14-car garage.

Units also have balconies with outdoor kitchens, private swimming pools and outdoor showers that Dezer copied from a hotel in Maldives.

Details: Buyers will also enjoy high-end kitchens and bathrooms. Master baths include private wooden saunas, towel-warmers, televisions behind glass mirrors, heated marble floors, and remote-controlled Toto Neorest toilets with heated seats and bidets.

But the greatest amenity is service, Dezer said. Staff are instructed to help residents get whatever they ask for.

Despite the buzz about car elevators, he said, "All [that residents at the Porsche tower] are really talking about is [things like] how amazing the chef is. … 'He knows that I like my avocado like this!'"

What he's saying: Dezer said units are roughly 40% pre-sold, with a number of international buyers from Mexico and Colombia.