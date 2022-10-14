21 mins ago - Things to Do
Your Miami weekend guide: Jack Harlow and the International Auto Show
The weekend is here at last. Still making plans? Consider these six events.
- Rapper Jack Harlow, who's collaborated with everyone from Lil Nas X to Kanye, is performing at Bayfront Park tonight. Tickets: $35 and up.
- Abs out! A live, 90-minute version of "Magic Mike" is being staged at Miami Marine Stadium. The show opened Thursday and runs through April. $49 and up.
- The Miami International Auto Show kicks off Saturday at the Miami Beach Convention Center and runs through Oct. 23. Tickets: $15 for adults, $6 for ages 6-12, free for kids 5 and under.
- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong bring their buoyant psychedelic funk to Miami Beach Bandshell on Sunday. Tickets: $33.48.
- Also Sunday, Pusha T is performing at Oasis Wynwood. Tickets start at $34.
- The pop-up Hot Tropic Market is Halloween-themed this Sunday, with vendors selling goodies like vintage costumes and handcrafted masks. Get a henna tattoo and a tarot reading while you shop. It starts at 6pm.
