Your Miami weekend guide: Jack Harlow and the International Auto Show

Deirdra Funcheon
Jack Harlow wears a maroon tracksuit on stage.

Jack Harlow performs in Detroit on Oct. 2. Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images

The weekend is here at last. Still making plans? Consider these six events.

  • Rapper Jack Harlow, who's collaborated with everyone from Lil Nas X to Kanye, is performing at Bayfront Park tonight. Tickets: $35 and up.
  • Abs out! A live, 90-minute version of "Magic Mike" is being staged at Miami Marine Stadium. The show opened Thursday and runs through April. $49 and up.
  • The Miami International Auto Show kicks off Saturday at the Miami Beach Convention Center and runs through Oct. 23. Tickets: $15 for adults, $6 for ages 6-12, free for kids 5 and under.
  • Pigeons Playing Ping Pong bring their buoyant psychedelic funk to Miami Beach Bandshell on Sunday. Tickets: $33.48.
  • Also Sunday, Pusha T is performing at Oasis Wynwood. Tickets start at $34.
  • The pop-up Hot Tropic Market is Halloween-themed this Sunday, with vendors selling goodies like vintage costumes and handcrafted masks. Get a henna tattoo and a tarot reading while you shop. It starts at 6pm.
