3 top takeaways from binge-watching Netflix's "Designing Miami"

Martin Vassolo
A man and woman walk hand in hand along the sidewalk
Eilyn and Ray Jimenez are the stars of "Designing Miami" on Netflix. (Screen shot courtesy of Netflix)

Reality TV shows often feel detached from reality.

  • But the new Netflix show "Designing Miami" paints a pretty authentic picture of Miami's Hispanic culture while introducing us to characters that feel like family.

The big picture: The show revolves around interior designers Ray and Eilyn Jimenez, who navigate married life while running competing design firms in Miami.

Why it matters: This show bucks the perception of Miami as all flash and no substance.

  • "It's a very different Miami than you may have seen in older traditional media!" Ray Jimenez told me last month in an email.

What to expect: If you grew up in a Hispanic household, you're gonna feel at home with this show.

  • Spanglish: Almost everyone on the show switches between English and Spanish, sometimes mid-conversation
  • Eat like a local: We get a glimpse into the daily routines of the Jimenezes, and let's just say cafecito and croquetas make several cameos. (Pan con lechon, too).
  • La familia: Family is everything to the Jimenezes, whether Eilyn's dad and sister are working on her projects, or Ray's mom is asking uncomfortable questions about having babies.

The bottom line: As far as reality TV goes, this show stands out because it doesn't have Hollywood-style staging or unnecessary drama. It just feels real.

  • It's a good stream if you like mindless TV and want to see Miami shine on the national spotlight.
