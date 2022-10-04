3 top takeaways from binge-watching Netflix's "Designing Miami"

Reality TV shows often feel detached from reality.

But the new Netflix show "Designing Miami" paints a pretty authentic picture of Miami's Hispanic culture while introducing us to characters that feel like family.

The big picture: The show revolves around interior designers Ray and Eilyn Jimenez, who navigate married life while running competing design firms in Miami.

Why it matters: This show bucks the perception of Miami as all flash and no substance.

"It's a very different Miami than you may have seen in older traditional media!" Ray Jimenez told me last month in an email.

What to expect: If you grew up in a Hispanic household, you're gonna feel at home with this show.

Spanglish: Almost everyone on the show switches between English and Spanish, sometimes mid-conversation

The bottom line: As far as reality TV goes, this show stands out because it doesn't have Hollywood-style staging or unnecessary drama. It just feels real.