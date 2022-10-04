20 mins ago - Things to Do
3 top takeaways from binge-watching Netflix's "Designing Miami"
Reality TV shows often feel detached from reality.
- But the new Netflix show "Designing Miami" paints a pretty authentic picture of Miami's Hispanic culture while introducing us to characters that feel like family.
The big picture: The show revolves around interior designers Ray and Eilyn Jimenez, who navigate married life while running competing design firms in Miami.
Why it matters: This show bucks the perception of Miami as all flash and no substance.
- "It's a very different Miami than you may have seen in older traditional media!" Ray Jimenez told me last month in an email.
What to expect: If you grew up in a Hispanic household, you're gonna feel at home with this show.
- Spanglish: Almost everyone on the show switches between English and Spanish, sometimes mid-conversation
- Eat like a local: We get a glimpse into the daily routines of the Jimenezes, and let's just say cafecito and croquetas make several cameos. (Pan con lechon, too).
- La familia: Family is everything to the Jimenezes, whether Eilyn's dad and sister are working on her projects, or Ray's mom is asking uncomfortable questions about having babies.
The bottom line: As far as reality TV goes, this show stands out because it doesn't have Hollywood-style staging or unnecessary drama. It just feels real.
- It's a good stream if you like mindless TV and want to see Miami shine on the national spotlight.
