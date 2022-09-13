Miami interior designers star in new Netflix reality show

A Miami "power couple" — Ray and Eilyn Jimenez — are the stars of a new Netflix reality show about their lives as competing interior designers.

Driving the news: "Designing Miami," which comes out Sept. 21, follows the Jimenezes as they take on projects in Miami's luxury real estate market and build their own home, all while navigating their clashing design philosophies.

What she's saying: Eilyn Jimenez, founder of Sire Design, told Axios they're "excited to give viewers a behind-the-curtain look at the world of high-end design in the competitive Miami market."

His take: Ray Jimenez, who founded Raymond Nicolas, said there are no downsides to marrying someone who works in the same industry as you.

"The healthy competitive edge pushes us to be better and better every day," he said.

Between the lines: From "Selling Sunset" to "Dream Home Makeover," real estate and home-improvement shows are flooding Netflix.

Design tips: Eilyn and Ray were nice enough to give us some design pointers (free of charge!).

Refresh the kitchen: Repaint your cabinets, swap out the hardware, and declutter your countertops by storing appliances out of sight.

Tiny but mighty: Make a small space look bigger by painting it a light color, adding more natural or artificial light, and buying proportional furniture whenever possible.

