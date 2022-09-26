Latin Music Week: Ozuna, Camilo to perform for free

Billboard Latin Music Week kicks off today in Miami, and organizers are calling it the largest gathering for Latin music in the world.

Lucky for you: Organizers have set up two free concerts at Oasis Wynwood (2335 N. Miami Ave.) as part of the Billboard En Vivo series.

● Camilo will perform with special guest GALE on Tuesday at 7:30pm.

● Ozuna takes the stage Wednesday at 8pm.

Don't miss out: Reserve your tickets on Billboard's website.

Of note: You can also buy tickets or passes to catch more performances throughout the week, including Nicky Jam, Wisin y Yandel, Christina Aguilera, Bizarrap, Mariah Angeliq and Bresh.

Full lineup