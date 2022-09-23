Your Miami weekend guide: Soccer, Spice and saplings

We made it through the week! Now it's time to kick back and relax.

Check out these events happening around Miami:

⚽️ Argentina's national soccer team faces Honduras in a pre-World Cup friendly match tonight at Hard Rock Stadium. Tickets start at over $100.

🍮 This is the last weekend to try Miami Spice before the restaurant discounts expire next Friday.

🌳 Homeowners can adopt a tree from Miami-Dade County on Saturday from 9am to noon, or while supplies last. The county is hosting the year's final tree giveaway at Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center in Cutler Bay. Pre-register to save time.

🎤 Red Bull Batalla, a free Spanish-language freestyle rap competition, will host the Last Chance Cypher on Saturday at Unknwn in Wynwood. Doors open at 5pm, and battles begin at 7.

🪴 Admire rare plants and graffiti at an art exhibit and plant sale at Graffiti Gallery in Wynwood this Saturday.