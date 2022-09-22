1 hour ago - News

Developers plan "city within a city" at Southland Mall

Deirdra Funcheon
Apartment buildings about ten stories high are shown at dusk with palm trees beside them.
Rendering courtesy of Electra America and MSA Architects.

Real estate developers are planning to build a "city within a city" at the Southland Mall site in Cutler Bay.

Driving the news: Developer Electra America, its U.S. affiliate American Landmark, and BH Group this week announced preliminary plans to redevelop the 80-acre site 20 miles south of Miami.

Details: Plans for the billion-dollar project, to be called Southplace City Center, include revamping the mall and adding nearly 4,400 apartments, a grocery store, a 150-room hotel, medical office space, an amphitheater and walk/bike paths at the site.

What's ahead: The proposal has been submitted to the town, the Real Deal reports. The developers said their plans meet code and that they won't seek any special approvals.

  • The developers plan to break ground next year. Apartments could be ready in early 2025, with rents starting at $2,500.
