Developers plan "city within a city" at Southland Mall
Real estate developers are planning to build a "city within a city" at the Southland Mall site in Cutler Bay.
Driving the news: Developer Electra America, its U.S. affiliate American Landmark, and BH Group this week announced preliminary plans to redevelop the 80-acre site 20 miles south of Miami.
- They acquired the location in May for more than $100 million.
Details: Plans for the billion-dollar project, to be called Southplace City Center, include revamping the mall and adding nearly 4,400 apartments, a grocery store, a 150-room hotel, medical office space, an amphitheater and walk/bike paths at the site.
What's ahead: The proposal has been submitted to the town, the Real Deal reports. The developers said their plans meet code and that they won't seek any special approvals.
- The developers plan to break ground next year. Apartments could be ready in early 2025, with rents starting at $2,500.
