Developers plan "city within a city" at Southland Mall

Real estate developers are planning to build a "city within a city" at the Southland Mall site in Cutler Bay.

Driving the news: Developer Electra America, its U.S. affiliate American Landmark, and BH Group this week announced preliminary plans to redevelop the 80-acre site 20 miles south of Miami.

They acquired the location in May for more than $100 million.

Details: Plans for the billion-dollar project, to be called Southplace City Center, include revamping the mall and adding nearly 4,400 apartments, a grocery store, a 150-room hotel, medical office space, an amphitheater and walk/bike paths at the site.

What's ahead: The proposal has been submitted to the town, the Real Deal reports. The developers said their plans meet code and that they won't seek any special approvals.