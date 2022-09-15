21 mins ago - News
NFT of Celia Cruz's iconic wig up for sale
The Boca Raton-based company formerly known as Hair Club for Men — now just HairClub — is commissioning a replica of one of Celia Cruz's iconic wigs, creating an NFT of it, and auctioning it off.
What's happening: Archetype-IO, a Miami-based Web3 interactive tech company, has been working with Cruz's estate to create an NFT collection honoring the Queen of Salsa's legacy and extravagant style with never-before-seen footage and memorabilia.
- As part of the project commissioned by HairClub, Archetype-IO will conduct a 3D scan of a replica of the bright orange wig Cruz wore in the music video for her global hit "La Negra Tiene Tumbao."
- From the scan, they'll create a digital image for the NFT.
Details: HairClub will auction off the replica and NFT in New York the week of Oct. 21, Cruz's birthday.
- The starting bid is $2,500.
- HairClub is also donating $40,000 to the Celia Cruz Foundation for kids' music and arts programs, including the Celia Cruz School of Music in the Bronx.
