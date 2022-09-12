Bank of America targets Miami with "zero down" mortgage program

Banks are trying to make it easier for certain Miami residents to become homeowners.

What's happening: Miami is one of five cities where Bank of America recently announced it's offering "zero down payment" loans for first-time buyers in predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods who meet certain income requirements.

Why it matters: It's part of an effort, along with similar programs from JPMorgan Chase and TD Bank, to close the racial and ethnic homeownership gap, Axios' Emily Peck writes.

Back in 2020, BofA and JPMorgan both pledged to spend billions of dollars on racial equity.

Details: These loans technically require a down payment, but the bank is offering grants of as much as $15,000 to cover it. That gives buyers a measure of equity right off the bat.

These are different from zero-down loans that, along with questionable underwriting standards, helped make such a mess in the run-up to the Great Recession.

BofA also has a separate but similar program, launched in 2019, that offers down payment grants in 69 markets across the country. That grant program has stricter criteria.

How it works: These programs allow lenders to target neighborhoods that are predominantly Black or Hispanic.

The banks use what's called a special purpose credit program (SPCP), a policy made possible by the 1974 Equal Credit Opportunity Act, that permits lenders to discriminate to help disadvantaged borrowers.

Federal regulators across several agencies have issued guidance on SPCPs over the past year or so, encouraging their use.

Zoom in: A Bank of America spokesperson tells Axios that the program is available in Miami, Miami Beach and Kendall.

In Miami, the Black homeownership rate is 46.8%, the Hispanic homeownership rate is 51.1%, and the white homeownership rate is 62.6%, according to an analysis of census data by Stacker.

The big picture: Historically, majority-Black neighborhoods were excluded from mortgages — a practice known as redlining.