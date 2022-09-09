What to do this weekend in Miami: Matisyahu, Camilo and Octoberfest

Need weekend plans? We've got you covered.

Join the South Beach Sound Healing Orchestra at the Faena Hotel on Miami Beach on Friday, from 7-9pm. It'll include movement, breathwork, drum and dance, and a didgeridoo sound bath. Tickets: $45.

Peruse the City of Miami's proposed budget for 2022-2023 and tell city leaders how you’d like to see that cool $1.5 billion spent, during a public hearing Saturday.

Stop by Wynwood's Octoberfest, presented by Samuel Adams, at the Wynwood Marketplace all weekend. Live music, beer games, and German food.

Catch Matisyahu at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Saturday or Colombian singer Camilo at FTX Arena.

Trek south to Tinez Farms for its second annual Fall Festival & Pumpkin Patch, which opens Sunday and runs through Nov. 27. Tickets: $15 for adults, $12 for kids ages 2-12.

Wrap up the weekend with Comedy Night at the Tipsy Flamingo Cocktail Bar downtown Sunday, from 8-10pm. Reserve online for BOGO drinks and $15 admission.